New Platt Tech part of 'world class' technical education in CT Saul Flores Oct. 4, 2022 Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 4:49 p.m.
Culinary students Jessiah Brown, left, of Derby, and Eric Richardson, of New Haven, serve pastries to guests during a reception following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Platt Technical High School, in Milford, Conn. Oct. 4, 2022.
From left, culinary students Jessiah Brown, of Derby, Julia Pressley, of West Haven and Eric Richardson, of New Haven serve pastries to guests during a reception following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Platt Technical High School, in Milford, Conn. Oct. 4, 2022.
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Platt Technical High School, in Milford, Conn. Oct. 4, 2022.
Principal Justin Lowe speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Platt Technical High School, in Milford, Conn. Oct. 4, 2022.
U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Platt Technical High School, in Milford, Conn. Oct. 4, 2022.
Charlene Russell-Tucker, Acting Commissioner of Education for the State Department of Education speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Platt Technical High School, in Milford, Conn. Oct. 4, 2022.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Platt Technical High School, in Milford, Conn. Oct. 4, 2022.
MILFORD — The new Platt Technical High School is a modern learning environment and a source of pride for the city. But according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, it also will play a role in national security.
Blumenthal, who attended Tuesday's grand opening of the new school, said Pentagon officials frequently ask him about the state's ability to fill contracts to build helicopters or submarines.