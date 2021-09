DAKOTA CITY, Nebraska (AP) — Construction is starting on a Nebraska plant that will pretreat animal fat for eventual conversion into renewable diesel fuel.

The JST Global facility is a joint venture between Tyson Foods’ and Jacob Stern & Sons. It will be built on 6.5 acres (2.63 hectares) next to Tyson’s flagship beef plant in Dakota City and will complement a similar JST plant in Houston, The Sioux City Journal reports.