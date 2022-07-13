Planned Parenthood sues over 6-week abortion ban in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against South Carolina's six-week abortion ban in state court Wednesday, the latest in a flurry of legal challenges filed by abortion rights advocates in states restricting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
“We are facing a national health care crisis, and we are in the fight of our lives to restore and protect abortion access as lawmakers in states like South Carolina race to further restrict it,” Planned Parenthood Federation of America President Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement.