Plan keeps Waterville in 1st District, moves Augusta to 2nd

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's bipartisan redistricting commission has agreed to move the state capital of Augusta into the 2nd Congressional District while leaving the city of Waterville in the 1st.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the 15-member Apportionment Commission approved the new district alignments in a unanimous vote Friday. Democrats had wanted to shift Waterville and its Democratic leaning voters into the more rural and conservative 2nd District, but the commission compromised in hopes of drawing the necessary two-thirds support in the state Legislature next week.