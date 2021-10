MILFORD — St. Mary School rolled in the dough last month at the school’s annual Family Pizza Night.

Families and friends of the school participating in the event at Jimmy’s Apizza in Milford - with the end result being adults and children enjoying plenty of food and the school receiving nearly $1,000 in donations.

“We estimated more than 150 school families took part, plus many friends and families of the school,” said Kristal Grassmann. “The students voted on what the night’s special “SMS Jaguar Pizza Pie” would be and pepperoni and bacon won by a landslide.”

During the event, Jimmy’s Apizza presented a check for $981.25 to St. Mary School from the fundraiser.

“The money from the pizza fundraiser goes to the 2021-22 annual appeal, which uses it’s funds to advance the school,” said Grassmann. “A portion goes to tuition assistance, facilities improvements and enrichment programs for next year.”

Grassmann said St. Mary School officials praised the Hogan and Ormrod families and all of Jimmy’s Apizza staff for their support.

“It was a nice opportunity for everyone to gather together and share a meal since last year when year when it was take out only,” she said. “This wast he fourth year and we already looking forward to next year.”