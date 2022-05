This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — Pirates of all ages will once again invade the city next month.

Pirates Day, now in its 20th consecutive year and sponsored by Seven Seas Restaurant and Pub, will mark the unofficial start to summer in Milford on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“For two decades, Downtown Milford Business Association has brought this really fun event to Milford,” said Makayla Silva, the alliance’s executive director. “It has become a beloved summertime Milford tradition families and adults alike look forward to.”

Silva said she believed the event is unique to Milford.

“I think in the past, they’ve done something in Mystic, but other than that, we are the only town that celebrates pirates,” she said. “We have a lot of adults that get into it and come fully dressed up, and of course, we have the Johnny Depp Captain Jack Sparrow impersonator.”

Over the years the event has grown and now takes over all of Milford’s downtown, from Lisman Landing to the Milford Historical Society and the Milford Green.

“We have maintained what was the heart of the day, which was the treasure hunt through the downtown Milford businesses that participate in the event,” she said.

The treasure hunt will run downtown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At Lisman Landing, Pancakes With Pirates is now offering three seatings, 9, 10 and 11 a.m.

“We expect more than 300 people to come, and we actually have a pirate coming from Vermont from Smugglers Notch,” said Silva. “He makes the trip for the day, just to be part of it. He’s the pirate entertainer by playing original music and entertains children through the pancakes portion.”

Also, at Lisman Landing, there will be a dozen vendors and children’s crafts and activities.

“The DMBA also has a pirate booty table with pirate swords, hats, bandannas, eye patches, that sort of stuff for sale,” said Silva. “We will also have the Silver Steel Drum Band from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., which is a new edition this year.”

Face painting is making a comeback to Pirates Day after not being able to have it due to COVID restrictions.

“This year, we are excited to bring back face panting, and bring on a lot more vendors, food trucks,” said Silva. “We are still conscious of everything that is going on, and we are paying close attention to the positivity rates, and we can easily modify to what we did last year.”

Captain Kidd and his crew, is set to arrive after 1 p.m., said Silva, but it depends on how the tide is on Sunday.

Over at the Historical Society, starting at 11 a.m., Free Men of the Sea is holding a presentation.

“They are a group of about a dozen pirates that work in museums all over New England and have a large collection of authentic artifacts, and they also do storytelling,” said Silva. “There will also be a Milford-based author, Mariss D’Angelo, who writes young adult books, and all of her novels are about Charles Island. She’s going to be doing a meet and greet talking about her book at the Historical Society.”

On the Milford Green, there will be about 40 vendors all day, children’s activities, crafts and storytime at 10 a.m., and pirate yoga at 11 a.m.

Silva said the event had a good turnout last year, but the alliance is hoping to have a better turnout this year, now that people feel more comfortable and confident at events where a large crowd is expected.