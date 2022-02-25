Pipe organ made famous on 'Hour of Power' program returns DEEPA BHARATH, Associated Press Feb. 25, 2022 Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 10:50 a.m.
1 of12 David La'O Ball, organist and head of music ministry at Christ Cathedral, stands by the Hazel Wright organ in Garden Grove, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Nearly a decade and $3 million later, “Hazel” is back in the shimmering sanctuary and heavenly chords from her pipes are once again ringing out in its vaulted nave. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 David La'O Ball, organist and head of music ministry at Christ Cathedral, plays the Hazel Wright organ at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The organ, named after its original benefactor, now has 17,000 pipes, 15 divisions and 293 ranks. The organ is the fifth-largest pipe organ in the world. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 David La'O Ball, organist and head of music ministry at Christ Cathedral, plays the Hazel Wright organ in Garden Grove, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The Hazel Wright organ, named after its original benefactor, now has 17,000 pipes, 15 divisions and 293 ranks. Ball said it is the largest pipe organ in a Roman Catholic cathedral in the Western Hemisphere. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Kevin Cartwright, technician and president of Los Angeles-based Rosales Organ Builders, who has been contracted to maintain the Hazel Wright organ, pulls up one of its smallest pipes at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. "The organ must be tuned for the building," he said. "Each pipe must be individually tuned." That means Cartwright must climb up ladders several stories high to reach every pipe and tune each one to perfection. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Kevin Cartwright, technician and president of Los Angeles-based Rosales Organ Builders, climbs to the top of the Hazel Wright organ at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The Hazel Wright organ, named after its original benefactor, now has 17,000 pipes, 15 divisions and 293 ranks. Ball said it is the largest pipe organ in a Roman Catholic cathedral in the Western Hemisphere. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Kevin Cartwright, technician and president of Los Angeles-based Rosales Organ Builders, looks up to the highest pipes of the Hazel Wright organ at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. "The organ must be tuned for the building," he said. "Each pipe must be individually tuned." That means Cartwright must climb up ladders several stories high to reach every pipe and tune each one to perfection. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 The Hazel Wright organ main key is seen on a Fratelli Ruffatti keyring at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Nearly a decade and $3 million later, “Hazel” is back in the shimmering sanctuary and heavenly chords from her pipes are once again ringing out in its vaulted nave. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Kevin Cartwright, technician and president of Los Angeles-based Rosales Organ Builders, stands on the top structure of the Hazel Wright organ at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The work of fine-tuning the instrument is not finished, and probably won’t be for a few more months, said Cartwright, who has been contracted to maintain the instrument. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) — There are few pipe organs in the world that have a nickname, a feminine pronoun and a Facebook fan page.
The Hazel Wright organ — just “Hazel,” to her admirers — was removed piece by piece in 2013 from Christ Cathedral's shimmering sanctuary in Southern California’s Orange County, and shipped to Italy for repair. At the time, the fifth-largest pipe organ in the world was suffering from an infestation of bugs. Its pipes were melted, its trumpets corroded.