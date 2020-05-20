Pilot who died in Wisconsin crash was flight instructor

BURLINGTON, Wis. (AP) — An 80-year-old pilot whose small plane crashed last week in southeastern Wisconsin has died of his injuries.

Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed Tuesday that David Lee Schmutzler of Port Washington died Saturday. Schmutzler was piloting a Cessna Centurion that crashed Friday night just east of the Burlington Municipal Airport.

According to Federal Aviation Administration database records, Schmutzler was a single-engine flight instructor.

The Journal Times reports Schmutzler was president and owner of Jadair International in Port Washington. The company specializes in water recycling and solids reclamation for the industrial and agricultural industry.

The FAA said the plane was flying from West Bend on its way to Burlington when it crashed. The pilot was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he died the next day.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The FAA has handed over the investigation to the National Transportation Safety Board.