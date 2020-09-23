Pierre joins Pearce Real Estate

Barbara L. Pearce, chair and CEO of Pearce Real Estate has announced that Kimra Pierre has joined the Milford office as a residential sales associate.

“We are excited to welcome Kimra into our Pearce Real Estate family and look forward to her having a very successful career with us,” said Pearce. “Kimra’s desire to expand into Connecticut shows she understands the dynamics of the current market and is now well-positioned to assist her New York Metro clients transition into residence in Connecticut.”

Pierre has been a resident of Pleasantville, N.Y. for the past 12 years and has raised her two children as active members of the community.

Pierre received a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing from the College of Westchester and studied at the New York Institute of Art and Design with a focus on interior design and home staging. She is a member of Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors (HGAR), National Association of Realtors (NAR), New York Association of Realtors (NYAR), Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service (HGMLS), New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors (NHMR) and SmartMLS.

Pierre may be contacted at kpierre@hpearce.com or by calling the Milford office at 203-783-9999, ext 104.