MILFORD — Starting in June, Milford will be home to PierPressure, a Pedal Cruise party boat that Colin Caplan said is going to be a floating party.

“We have Elm City Party Bike, where you go to streets and bars,” he said. “In this case, you’re pedaling, also floating, and instead of a bar, you are witnessing one of the most beautiful scenes in Connecticut, which is Long Island Sound, Milford Harbor and just the gorgeous shoreline that we have.”

Caplan said he started with Taste of New Haven about 11 years ago doing walking tours, then about five or six years ago, incorporated the party bike.

“So this is the next thing,” he said. “A lot of people, they want to be on the water. Boats like these started in warm weather locations, but they started to migrate to places with seasons like Connecticut. We got about a four to five-month season where you want to be on the water, and it’s an evolution of fun things to do.”

The party boat business started in Sanford, Fla., and Caplan said he soon realized the party boat model could work in Connecticut.

“We had our eyes set on different harbors, but the City of Milford, they’ve really been supportive of all of our ventures over the years,” he said. “From the party bike to supporting anything local like charities, the library, and any event that is going on in Milford. They were excited to bring a party boat to Milford Harbor.”

Part of the scouting process was to look for navigable areas and have a destination.

“Milford is a really awesome destination, not just for people from Milford, but for people all over Connecticut who want to come down to a place like Milford,” Caplan said. “We were excited to combine with all the activity and increased energy that Milford has to offer and bring our activity into the mix.”

The boat is essentially an oversized luxury pontoon party boat meets a group bicycle.

“The boat seats 12 but fits 20,” he said. “So it’s 12 pedaled seats that make the boat actually move, besides the motor, but there’s space for 20. So people can stand and linger, and you don’t really need to pedal. It is a fun part of it, but it’s not necessary on the boat.”

Like the party bike, the boat is “bring your own” for food and drink, Caplan said.

“Obviously, we want people to act responsibly, but it is about bringing the party onto the water,” he said.

The people who rent the boat aren’t going to be left alone, as cruises will include both a captain and a first mate.

“So it’s us who are steering, and it’s us navigating, and we determine where we can go,” he said. “The plan is to get out to Long Island Sound from the Milford Harbor, and when you get out, you’re basically in this wonderful cove. You get to see Silver Sands Beach and Charles Island. So there’s a lot of scenic things to see in a small area.”

The tours are two hours and vary between cruising the Sound and circling different locations.

“I don’t think people are going to realize where they are, just because when you’re on a boat, it’s boat time,” he said.

Caplan said people can now visit their website to purchase tickets to rent the party boat in advance.

“We highly suggest they purchase tickets in advance because we will probably get sold out on weekends, just like the party bike does,” he said.

The ultimate goal is to give people who visit Connecticut an entire day of fun.

“So you go to Milford, you hang out and have lunch, then go on the party boat, and when you are finished with that, head over to New Haven, get on the party bike and spend some time downtown in the evening. That is what we call a Connecticut shoreline day,” said Caplan.