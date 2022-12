This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 5 1 of 5 Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









MILFORD — Wreaths Across America was at King's Highway Cemetery Saturday to remember and honor local veterans by laying wreaths on their graves and saying each name out loud.

According to the organization's local website, there are more than 1,800 veteran graves at the cemetery and the goal was to honor each one.