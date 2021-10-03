Photographers celebrate Hispanic workers in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A new photo and video project celebrates Hispanic workers in Georgia who were required to keep going to their jobs during the pandemic, even when a lockdown let many other employees stay home.
Photographers Hector Amador and Miguel Martinez document the experiences of these essential workers in the online exhibition, “Our Essential Heroes," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday. The project, which includes interviews with a farm worker and janitor, is part of the Latino Community Fund Georgia’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.