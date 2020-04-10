Phoenix police search suspected cockfighting operation site

PHOENIX (AP) — A search of a suspected cockfighting operation resulted in 10 people being given citations and numerous roosters being seized, Phoenix police said Friday.

Spectators tried to run off when police animal cruelty investigators and Arizona Humane Society personnel arrived to conduct the search Thursday, police said in a statement.

According to police, 203 roosters and two dogs described as being in poor health were seized.

Investigators obtained a search warrant as a result of a call reporting possible animal cruelty and gambling., police said.

Police said their investigation continued.