Phoenix police arrest suspect in 1984 murder, sexual assault

PHOENIX (AP) — A 67-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the 1984 murder of a young woman whose naked body was found in a vacant Phoenix mortuary, police said.

They said David Kizziar has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and sexual assault.

It was unclear Monday if Kizziar has a lawyer yet.

Police said officers found a trail of blood leading to the body of 22-year-old Aimee See in February 1984.

They said See had blunt force trauma to her head, a telephone cord was wrapped around her neck and she likely had been dead for several days.

DNA was collected from the scene and investigators were able to develop a suspect profile.

But the case went cold until Kissiar was identified as a suspect last month.

Investigators determined that at the time of the murder, Kizziar lived within a mile of the spot where See’s body was found.

Police said Kizziar’s DNA matched the evidence taken from the homicide scene.

Kizziar was arrested last Friday and police said he has denied any involvement in the case.