https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Phoenix-police-Woman-wounded-by-officers-return-15394518.php
Phoenix police: Woman wounded by officers' return gunfire
PHOENIX (AP) — A woman is expected survive after being wounded when officers returned fire after she fired a shot during a struggle, the Phoenix Police Department said.
The shooting occurred Wednesday after officers went to a hotel in response to a 911 call from a person who reported seeing a woman firing a weapon, police said in a statement.
According to police, responding officers made contact with the woman and then tried to detain her after discovering she was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant and had drugs in her possession.
The woman fired a shot during a struggle and that officers returned fire, the police statement said.
The woman's identity wasn't released and nobody else was injured, police said.
View Comments