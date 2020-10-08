Philly police shoot, kill suspect after woman gunned down

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police shot and killed a man suspected of gunning down a woman during a carjacking after he opened fire on officers during a pursuit, police said.

The shooting occurred around 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the city's Germantown section.

Police said the man had abandoned a stolen car after it got a flat tire and tried to carjack the woman's vehicle around Chelten Avenue and Green Street, WCAU-TV reported. Police said the man shot and killed the woman before driving off.

After ditching that vehicle, police said the man fled on foot with officers in pursuit. Investigators said he began shooting at officers, who returned fire. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities have not released the names of the man or the woman.

The investigation was ongoing.