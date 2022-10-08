Philippine police kill 3 inmates amid rampage in Manila jail

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police killed three inmates, including a top Abu Sayyaf militant, after they stabbed a jail officer and briefly held a detained former opposition senator Sunday in a failed attempt to escape from the police headquarters in the capital region, police said.

National police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said former Sen. Leila de Lima was unhurt and taken to a hospital for a checkup following the brazen escape and hostage-taking attempt in a maximum-security jail at the main police camp in Metropolitan Manila.