DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit and Rocket Community Fund are putting $5 million into a program that renovates houses and provides better access to financing for existing and potential homeowners.

The funding was announced Thursday and is expected to add at least 200 homes across 10 Detroit neighborhoods to the Rehabbed & Ready program which turns blighted single-family houses owned by the Detroit Land Bank Authority into move-in ready homes. The land bank oversees renovations.