Peru's foreign minister quits over secret vaccination FRANKLIN BRICEÑO, Associated Press Feb. 14, 2021 Updated: Feb. 14, 2021 11:39 p.m.
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's foreign minister resigned Sunday amid an uproar over government officials being secretly vaccinated against the coronavirus before the country recently received 1 million doses for health workers facing a resurgence in the pandemic.
President Francisco Sagasti confirmed that Elizabeth Astete stepped down and told the local television channel America that Peruvians should feel “outraged and angry about this situation that jeopardizes the enormous effort of many Peruvians working on the front line against COVID.”
