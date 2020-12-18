Personal watercrafts OK'd in some Alaska critical habitats

HOMER, Alaska (AP) — Personal watercrafts will be allowed on some Alaska waters that are considered critical wildlife habitats for the first time in 20 years after lobbying by recreational groups and a request by the governor for departments to streamline regulations.

The Department of Fish and Game announced last week that a rule that banned the watercrafts, often known as Jet Skis, in parts of Kachemak Bay and the Fox River Flats had been repealed, the Homer News reported. The change will take effect on Jan. 9.