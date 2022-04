AURORA, Ore. (AP) — A person was killed and an officer was wounded in a shooting outside a truck stop south of Portland near Auburn, Oregon.

At about 6:15 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the Flying J Truck Stop after a wanted person was seen outside, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. That person barricaded inside of vehicle and the Marion County Interagency SWAT team was called to help.