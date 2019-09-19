Pepper spray discharge forces in evacuation of restaurant

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Firefighters and paramedics treated about a dozen people after an apparently accidental discharge of pepper spray forced the evacuation of a Salt Lake City restaurant.

Fire Battalion Chief Carl Steadman says the discharge in the lobby of a Chuck-A-Rama restaurant led to the evacuation of the entire restaurant Wednesday evening.

Steadman said responding fire crews found people coughing and showing other symptoms of being exposed to pepper spray and he said the pepper spray did its job of forcing people to get away from it.

The circumstances of the discharge weren't immediately known.