People who experienced homelessness help others in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A new program in King County is tapping people who have experienced homelessness in the past to help currently homeless people get off the street. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority hopes the program will get nearly every person living outside downtown into long-term, stable housing.
Kirk Rodriguez does outreach work talking to people around Pioneer Square. Rodriguez used to be homeless when he moved to Seattle six years ago. After about two years on the street he got into state-sanctioned housing. Rodriguez says when he was figuring out where to live and finding other services he needed, he did it alone — he didn’t have anyone to help guide him through the process.