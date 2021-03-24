People downwind of 1st atomic blast renew push for US payout SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, Associated Press March 24, 2021 Updated: March 24, 2021 3:17 p.m.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The president of the Navajo Nation, New Mexico residents who live downwind from the site of the world’s first atomic blast and others renewed their push Wednesday for recognition and compensation from the U.S. government following uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War.
A congressional subcommittee was holding a hearing on who should be eligible under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. Navajo President Jonathan Nez, the co-founder of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium, a nuclear weapons consultant and an official from Mohave County, Arizona, were expected to testify.
