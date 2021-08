RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Pennington County authorities said Tuesday that a months-long investigation has turned up large quantities of drugs, including about 72 pounds of methamphetamine worth as much as $2.5 million.

Narcotics task force officials said three search warrants also turned up approximately 10 pounds of cocaine, 6 pounds of heroin, 6,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, $150,000 in cash and 13 guns.