Pence push for Kemp caps end of Georgia primary campaign JEFF AMY, Associated Press May 23, 2022 Updated: May 23, 2022 4:07 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp embraces his wife, Marty Kemp, before giving a speech on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Watkinsville, Ga. Kemp is seeking to beat former U.S. Sen David Perdue and others in a Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, May 24. Jeff Amy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp makes notes before giving a speech on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Watkinsville, Ga. The Republican Kemp is seeking to beat former U.S. Sen David Perdue and others in a Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Jeff Amy/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C. Pence will campaign with Georgia's incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp the day before this month's GOP primary in his most significant political beak with former President Donald Trump to date. Meg Kinnard/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a gubernatorial republican primary debate on May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE -- Former President Donald Trump dances as he leaves the stage during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., March 26, 2022. Trump is scheduled to speak by telephone on Monday, May 23, 2022, to support former U.S. Sen. David Perdue's challenge to Georgia Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Hyosub Shin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE -- Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters on May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C. Pence is scheduled to speak on behalf of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in Monday, May 23, 2022. Pence is opposing former President Donald Trump and his preferred Republican candidate for Georgia governor, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Meg Kinnard/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE -- Republican candidate for Georgia governor and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue speaks Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Rutledge, Ga. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
ATLANTA (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is making an in-person push for Gov. Brian Kemp's reelection a day before the Republican incumbent faces his biggest challenge from a candidate backed by Pence's old boss.
Pence was scheduled to rally with Kemp in suburban Atlanta on Monday evening. Ex-President Donald Trump, meanwhile, planned to hold a telephone rally in the evening to champion the candidacy of former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Trump urged Perdue to enter the race as retribution for Kemp not going along with Trump’s effort to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in Georgia in 2020.