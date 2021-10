ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in a St. Louis suburb on Saturday night.

St. Louis County police said a man was struck by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the southern part of the county. The man was struck in the 5900 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard.

Officers who were responding to a report of a vehicle crash found the man unconscious in the road. He died at the scene.

Investigators say the man was walking across the road when he was struck by a 2015 Ford sedan. The driver of the Ford remained at the scene of the crash and police said he is cooperating with the investigation.

Neither one of the two people in the Ford were injured.