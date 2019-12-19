Pearce Commercial Milford leases space to Blanchard Transportation
Barbara L. Pearce, chair and CEO of Pearce Real Estate announced that the Pearce Commercial Milford office has leased 37,950 square feet of space at 65-145 Furniture Row, Bays 2 and 3, in Milford, to Blanchard Transportation Services of 400 Long Beach Boulevard in Stratford.
Blanchard Transportation Services is expanding their business services with the addition of this location, with a long-term lease. Richard Lombardo represented Blanchard Transportation Services, and John Bergin and Carl Russell represented the landlord American General Life Insurance Co.
Pearce Real Estate is a local, independently owned, full-service real estate company with more than 100 agents and 7 offices in the greater New Haven and Shoreline areas. To find residential agents, offices, listings, and other services, visit hpearce.com. For commercial agents, offices, and listings go to hpearcecommercial.com.