Peabody Museum, Maritime Aquarium, Beardsley Zoo looking for frog watchers

Gray Tree Frog Photo: Contributed Photo / Twan Leenders

NEW HAVEN — Calling all frog watchers, or listeners.

The Yale Peabody Museum in collaboration with Connecticut Beardsley Zoo and Maritime Aquarium is looking for volunteers to listen for frogs in the spring and summer.

They promise people don’t need to be frog experts to help, since the museum announced training sessions for March 4 at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, March 6 at Yale University and March 15 at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport.

Jim Sirch, who runs the program, said it’s done all over the country and helps conservationists monitor frog populations.

The frog watchers will need to spend 15 minutes one or two times per week in their nearby wetlands a 1/2 hour after sunset listening for frog calls.

Training is free for members of the three institutions offering the training regardless of which site is chosen for the session. Training for others is $10 per family.

Choose from the following three workshops at three locations. Pre-registration is required in advance by visiting the Yale Peabody website under “upcoming events” and completing the online registration form.

The first date is Wednesday at the Maritime Aquarium in the third floor classroom, 7-9 p.m. with a snow date of next Monday.

On Friday, March 6, a training session will be held in Yale University’s Environmental Science Center room ESC 110 Env, 7-9 p.m. with a snow date of March 11.

The last training session will be March 13, 7-9 p.m. at the Beardsley Zoo Hanson Exploration Station, with a snow date of March 26.

Directions to all four venues can be found at the Peabody Museum website. For more information, email Jim Sirch at james.sirch@yale.edu.