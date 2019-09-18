Patrol releases names of man, child found dead in rural area

HERMANN, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the names of the 4-year-old boy and the 37-year-old man found dead earlier this week in a rural area of eastern Missouri.

The patrol on Wednesday identified the child as Bentlee J. Turner and the adult as Monty Jason Barton. Both were residents of the small town of Belle, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday to help determine the cause of death. The patrol says the investigation continues.

Bentlee was reported missing Monday night. The patrol says he had reportedly been with Barton, described as a family friend, since Sunday morning.

Barton's vehicle was found in rural Gasconade County at 11:30 p.m. Monday. The bodies of the man and the child were found nearby.