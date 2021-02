FORSYTH, Mo. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has died after he and another man fell through the ice on Swan Creek in southwestern Missouri this weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

The incident happened late Saturday night when Leo Satepauhoodle, 33, and Demarco McCoy, 30, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma, walked out onto the ice on Swan Creek in Forsyth, the Springfield News-Leader reported.