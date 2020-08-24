https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Patrol-3-killed-2-injured-in-central-Iowa-15510655.php
Patrol: 3 killed, 2 injured in central Iowa wrong-way crash
ALDEN, Iowa (AP) — Three people — including a child — died in a crash in central Iowa’s Hardin County, the Iowa State Patrol said Monday.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 20 near Alden, when a pickup truck traveling the wrong way crashed into the sport utility vehicle carrying two adults and a child, the Des Moines Register reported.
Killed in the crash were 44-year-old Cristy Gutierres, who was driving, Mario Zubia, 38, and Jessie Gutierres, 11, according to the patrol. All were from Story City.
A 6-year-old child in the SUV was flown to a Des Moines hospital with serious injuries, investigators said. The wrong-way driver, Spencer Bultman, 25, of Hampton, was injured and taken to a local hospital, officials said.
View Comments