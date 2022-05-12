Party official: Wickremesinghe to be appointed Sri Lankan PM KRISHAN FRANCIS, Associated Press May 12, 2022 Updated: May 12, 2022 6:52 a.m.
1 of6 A Sri Lankan navy soldier patrols in a street during a relaxation in a nationwide curfew that began Monday evening in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Sri Lanka's president on Wednesday promised to appoint a new prime minister, empower the Parliament and abolish the all-powerful executive presidential system as reforms to stabilize the country engulfed in a political crisis and violence triggered by the worst economic crises in memory. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Five-time former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be reappointed on Thursday in an effort to bring stability to the island nation, engulfed in a political and economic crisis, a party official said.
“He is being sworn in as prime minister this evening because a number of members of Parliament have asked him to take over and solve the country's problems,” said Vajira Abeywardena, an official of the United National Party, which Wickremesinghe heads.
KRISHAN FRANCIS