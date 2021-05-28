Party of 4? Your trail is ready. Busy parks try reservations MICHAEL HILL, Associated Press May 28, 2021 Updated: May 28, 2021 8:12 a.m.
1 of15 Sidney Gleason, left, and Joe Gorsuch, both of Syracuse, kiss while taking in the view of Lower Ausable Lake at Indian Head summit inside the Adirondack Mountain Reserve, Saturday, May 15, 2021, near St. Huberts, N.Y. A free reservation system went online recently to control the growing number of visitors packing the parking lot and tramping on the trails through the private land of the Adirondack Mountain Reserve. The increasingly common requirements, in effect from Maui to Maine, offer a trade-off to visitors, sacrificing spontaneity and ease of access for benefits like guaranteed parking spots and more elbow room in the woods. Julie Jacobson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Adirondack Mountain Reserve Ranger Mike Ryan, right, checks in two hikers at the trailhead of the reserve, Saturday, May 15, 202, in St. Huberts, N.Y. A free reservation system went online recently to control the growing number of visitors packing the parking lot and tramping on the trails through the private land of the Adirondack Mountain Reserve. The increasingly common requirements, in effect from Maui to Maine, offer a trade-off to visitors, sacrificing spontaneity and ease of access for benefits like guaranteed parking spots and more elbow room in the woods. Julie Jacobson/AP Show More Show Less
ST. HUBERTS, N.Y. (AP) — Nick and Matthew Golebiewski climbed to the summit of Gothics mountain in the Adirondacks with packs, water, good boots and a new must-have item: advanced reservations.
The free reservation system went online recently to handle the fast-growing number of visitors to the privately owned Adirondack Mountain Reserve. Similar management systems are in place this summer season for outdoor attractions from Maui to Maine, typically in response to the pandemic or to crowds that were surging even before lockdowns inspired more wilderness visits.