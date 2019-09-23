Party in the Stacks menu: Orange is the New Bisque

Christopher Martins Restaurant is creating a pun-filled pop culture-themed menus for this year’s Party in the Stacks fundraiser to benefit the Friends of the Milford Public Library from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

“In line with this year’s theme, we dug into our pop culture arsenal to bring you appetizers and desserts that will make your taste buds pop. Party in the Stacks is always a fun evening and we are glad to be back” said Brian Virtue, owner of Christopher Martin’s, 860 State St., New Haven.

The menu includes options that are gluten free and vegetarian. A teaser shows menu offerings including:

Orange is the New Bisque: Lobster bisque shooters;

Britney’s Spears: Grilled asparagus spears wrapped in spicy shaved sirloin;

Godzilla Shrimp: Huge, wild caught, white shrimp, fire-breathing cocktail sauce;

Fortnite Grenade: Quinoa and pine nut salad-filled mini heirloom tomato;

Mission Impossible: Ripe black mission figs wrapped in prosciutto;

Aladdin’s Lamp: Crisp pastry filled with coconut chicken salad;

Spider-Man Strawberries: Fresh strawberries decorated with white and dark chocolate;

Deadpool Red Velvet Cookies: Buttery and loaded with chunks of chocolate.

The Crushed Grape will return as a sponsor for this year’s party. The liquor store, located at 254 Melba St, in Milford, will stock the bar with a selection of wines, beers, and a signature pop culture-themed cocktail. Owner Greg Davies will serve as bartender. The Crushed Grape has also provided a private in-home wine tasting (up to 20 people) for guests to bid on in the party’s silent auction.

Individual tickets are $35 for members of the Friends, $40 for nonmembers. After Oct. 1, all individual tickets will be $50. Tickets may be purchased at the Milford Library Circulation Desk, via the library’s website, or on www.biddingowl.com/FriendsofMilfordLibr. The library is located at 57 New Haven Ave., Milford.

For questions or sponsor opportunities, email partyinstacks.milfordlib@gmail.com, call 203 783-3291 or visit milfordlibrary.org.

Event sponsors include: Alternate Universe, The Crushed Grape, The Milford Bank, Sterling Printing & Graphics, Party People Inc., ShopRite of Milford and Trish Pearson Insurance.

The Friends of the Milford Public Library is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) volunteer organization. All proceeds raised by the Friends are used to fund children and adult programs, museum passes, and expenses not covered by the Milford city budget.