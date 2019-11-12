Party in the Stacks fundraiser a success

Bottom row: Bill Carpenter and Ashley Volkens. Top row: Amanda Kemp, Neil Kemp, Cheryl Cappiali, Christine Angeli, Margaret Downey, Pam Pilla, Amy Bringardner, Karuna Kasbawala, Paula Goncalves, Brian Smith, Lisa Thornell-Gargiula, Danielle Valenzano. Photo: Kristen Trombley.

On Oct. 19, The Friends of the Milford Library hosted their fourth annual fundraiser Party in the Stacks with the theme, Pop Culture: from comics, movies, superheroes and everything in between.

Guests came in costume, bid on a record number of silent auction lots, took a chance on raffle baskets, struck a pose at the selfie station, and played a TV trivia game. Brian Smith emceed the night and the music was provided by the DJ Company. Christopher Martin’s restaurant provided passed apps and The Crushed Grape was pouring a signature “Pretty in Pink” cocktail made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

The event was a success and will help in continuing the Friend’s mission of supporting the Milford Library.

Many thanks to event sponsors: Alternate Universe, The Crushed Grape, The Milford Bank, Sterling Printing & Graphics, Party People Inc., ShopRite of Milford, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Trish Pearson Insurance.

The Friends of the Milford Public Library is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 volunteer organization. All proceeds raised by the Friends are used to fund children and adult programs, museum passes, and expenses not covered by the Milford city budget. For more information about the organization, email milfordlib.friends@gmail.com.