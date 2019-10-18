Parts of I-20 to close in Mississippi's capital for 2 weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Parts of Interstate 20, a major east-west artery, will be closed in Mississippi's capital city for the next two weeks.

The state Department of Transportation says it's closing part of the highway west of downtown Jackson to remove and replace bridge decks over a creek.

The eastbound lanes will be closed from Friday evening through Thursday morning. Then the westbound lanes will be closed from Oct. 25 through Oct. 31.

Freight traffic will be detoured via Interstates 55 and 220, while local traffic will be detoured via U.S. 80, which parallels I-20 through Jackson.

Officials say they found exposed steel peeking through the worn concrete in a recent inspection. They say new bridge decks will extend the life of the bridges for up to 50 years.