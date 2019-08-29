Part of Interstate 70 near Kansas City closed next weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — State transportation authorities are warning drivers to expect traffic disruptions next weekend while a 7-mile stretch of Interstate 70 is closed near Kansas City.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the interstate between Independence and eastern Kansas City will close on the evening of Sept. 6 and reopen early Sept. 9.

During the closure, crews will demolish ramps in the Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 interchange as part of a project to redesign the interchange.

Crews also will repair lighting and median walls, as well as improving drainage and paving.

Transportation officials are warning of traffic delays. Drivers are being urged to plan ahead, leave early and follow detours that will take them around the construction on Interstate 470.