Part of Beirut’s port silos collapse on 2nd anniversary

BEIRUT (AP) — A large section of Beirut’s giant port grain silos, shredded by a massive explosion two years ago, collapsed on Thursday as hundreds marched in Beirut to mark the second anniversary of the blast that killed scores

The northern block of the silos consisting of four towers has been slowly tilting for days and collapsed causing a huge cloud of dust that covered the structure that shielded Beirut’s western neighborhoods when the blast occurred on Aug. 4, 2020 killing nearly 220 people, wounding over 6,000 and causing damage worth billions of dollars.