Paroled Samsung heir apologies for causing public concern KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press Aug. 12, 2021 Updated: Aug. 12, 2021 10:50 p.m.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Embattled Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong apologized for causing public concern upon being paroled from prison Friday with a year left on his sentence for crimes related to the explosive corruption scandal that toppled South Korea’s previous president.
His release at 10 a.m. from a prison near the capital makes Lee just the latest in a long line of South Korean corporate bosses receiving lenient punishment for corruption and financial crimes.