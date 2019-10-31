Park Service proposes new Yellowstone bridge

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — The National Park Service proposes to replace a bridge in Yellowstone National Park.

The bridge over the Yellowstone River near Tower dates to the 1960s and its concrete is deteriorating.

Yellowstone officials say options for a new bridge include a span located 500 feet (150 meters) south of the existing one and building a new bridge just north of the existing bridge.

In either case, the bridge would be widened from 24 to 30 feet (7 to 9 meters).

Park officials will take public comments on the proposals until Nov. 16. They plan to release an environmental study in the spring and decide on the project next summer.