A specialized police ropes team went down into a western New York gorge to rescue a dog that had fallen into it, state Park Police said.

The Labrador retriever, named Achilles, plunged about 150 to 200 feet (46 to 61 meters) Sunday afternoon into a gorge in Letchworth State Park in Castile, about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Buffalo, the park police said in a Facebook post. The dog broke his leg and was stranded.