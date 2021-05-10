Paris court tries anti-racism activist for statue attack JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press May 10, 2021 Updated: May 10, 2021 8:44 a.m.
1 of9 FILE - In this June 23, 2020 file photo, a worker from Paris' City Hall cleans the statue of Jean-Baptiste Colbert, in Paris. Trial began on Monday for Franco Lollia, an activist from a group called the Anti-Negrophobia Brigade, who stands accused of covering in graffiti a statue that honours Jean-Baptiste Colbert, a 17th century royal minister who wrote rules governing slaves in France's overseas colonies and stands in front of the National Assembly, a prominent landmark overlooking the Seine River in Paris. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — A French activist for Black rights went on trial in Paris on Monday for defacing a statue of a historical figure from France’s colonial, slave-trading past, calling the protest a political act to denounce deep-seated racism.
Franco Lollia was on trial for spraying “state Negrophobia” in red paint on the pedestal of a statue outside parliament in Paris last June. The statue honors Jean-Baptiste Colbert, a 17th-century royal minister who wrote rules governing slaves in France’s overseas colonies.