Parents besiege Texas high school after false shooting call Sep. 20, 2022 Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 8:42 p.m.
A family shares a tearful reunion following a chaotic scene outside of Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, after the school went into lockdown on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Alarmed parents laid siege to the Texas high school Tuesday after a classroom shooting report that ultimately proved to be false.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed parents laid siege to a Texas high school Tuesday after a classroom shooting report that ultimately proved to be false.
The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio began about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call of a possible shooting in progress at the school, according to a police statement. The school was placed on lockdown as police entered and began clearing the campus but found no evidence of an active threat or shooting.