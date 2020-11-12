‘Paragon of civility’ appointed to Milford Board of Aldermen

MILFORD — Republican Scott Marlow was unanimously appointed to serve the remainder of former Alderman Jeremy Grant’s term at Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting. Grant resigned to become Milford’s open space and natural resource manager. Marlow will represent the second district.

“I’m looking forward to serving the citizens of Milford in this capacity,” Marlow said, adding he’s served the city many years in different positions.

At the meeting, Alderman Anthony Sutton praised Marlow. Sutton said he and Marlow served on the Planning & Zoning Board together four years ago.

“The first year, I was the chairman, and the second year Scott was the chairman, and that board ran so incredibly smoothly, and with such decorum and respect and civility,” Sutton said. “Scott really was the paragon of that civility and respect for everyone to work together. It is a pleasure for me to welcome him to this board.”

Alderman Anthony Giannattasio also welcomed Marlow. He said Marlow is well known and well liked on both sides of the aisle.

“He’s also no stranger to public service,” Giannattasio said.

Aside from the Planning & Zoning Board, Marlow has served on the Board of Finance, Board of Education, Housing Code Board of Appeals, Finance Board, Inland Wetlands Board, Permanent Schools Building Committee, and the Milford Republican Town Committee.

Marlow is a project manager and superintendent of A.P. Construction in Stamford. He has lived in Milford since 1980 and has four grown children with his wife Joyce.

