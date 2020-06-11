Parade of Smiles to honor Milford students Friday

MILFORD — Milford Public Schools and the Durham Bus Company will kick off its Parade of Smiles on Friday, June 12, to congratulate all Milford students for the completion of the 2019-20 academic year. Uncertain weather forecast postponed the parade, originally scheduled for today.

Four routes have been designed. The parade will consist of teachers/staff/principals/administrators with up to 60 cars per parade. Mayor Ben Blake, Dr. Anna Cutaia, Superintendent of Schools, and the Milford Police Department are scheduled to be at the start of each parade. A Durham school bus will complete each entourage at the end of each route.

The routes and times are:

Route 1: Featuring teachers from John F. Kennedy Elementary, Mathewson Elementary and The Academy, the staging area is JFK Elementary with a start time of 10:15 a.m.

Route 2: Featuring teachers from Orange Avenue Elementary, Harborside Middle School, and Foran High School, the staging area is Orange Avenue Elementary with a start time of 12:45 p.m.

Route 3: Featuring teachers from Meadowside Elementary, Pumpkin Delight Elementary, West Shore Middle School, and Jonathan Law High School, the staging area is West Shore Middle School with a start time: 11:15 a.m.

Route 4: Featuring teachers from Calf Pen Meadow Elementary, Orchard Hills Elementary, Live Oaks Elementary, and East Shore Middle School, the staging area is Live Oaks Elementary with a start time of 1:30 p.m.

Each of the parade routes and streets being visited can be found on the Milford Public Schools website at https://www.milforded.org/news/~board/district-news/post/parade-of-smiles-routes-released.

