Parade killings judge nears decision on Supreme Court run

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge who presided over the trial of the man convicted of killing six people during the Waukesha Christmas parade said Monday that she will make a decision on whether to run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court “in the coming days.”
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow's comments to WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee are the first public remarks she has made about a potential run for the state Supreme Court. She has been considering getting into the race for weeks, after she garnered national attention while presiding over the Darrell Brooks trial.