Pantochino Productions holds open call auditions

Pantochino Productions Inc., a professional not-for-profit theatre company, will hold open call auditions for its 2019-20 season on Sept. 10 and 11, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the MAC (Milford Arts Council), 40 Railroad Avenue South.

Co-producers Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer are seeking adult male and female comic actors who sing for leading roles; teen actors for feature roles; and boys and girls ages 8-12 for feature roles. The season includes three new musicals, The Wicked Witch of the West: Kansas or Bust (October 2019), The Gingerbreads of Broadway (December 2019), Checking in on Charles (April/May 2020) and a musical revue 1970 (March 2020).

“In addition to adult lead actors, we have several opportunities for children and teens ages 8-18 in all of our productions this year,” said producer/director Bernardi.

Those auditioning should prepare two songs (up-tempo and ballad), bring sheet music in proper key (accompanist provided), and also bring a recent photo and resume or list of recent theatrical credits. Non-singing adult actors may prepare a short, contemporary comedic monologue. No appointment is needed.

For more information, visit pantochino.com or email pantochino@gmail.com; no phone calls, please.