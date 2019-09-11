Panel says utilities can pay less for customers' solar power

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana regulatory board has voted to lower the price utility companies must pay for electricity generated by people with solar panels on their homes.

During sunny hours, solar panels sometimes make more electricity than a home uses. The excess flows back to the power company grid and homeowners are compensated.

The Advocate reports that the Public Service Commission voted 3-2 Wednesday for rules allowing investor-owned utilities to pay less than retail rates to people who install new solar panels. Current solar power users will keep the current rate structure for 15 years.

Solar advocates opposed the changes. Utility companies argued that current rules meant all customers paid more for the electricity they consume.

The changes don't affect New Orleans, where utilities are regulated by the City Council.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com