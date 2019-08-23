Panel on Michigan jail policies meets in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A state panel will hear from experts and the public in Traverse City about ways to reduce the number of people in Michigan jails while still protecting citizens.

The Michigan Joint Jail and Pretrial Incarceration Task Force is meeting Friday, one of its stops around the state. The co-chairs are Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Bridget McCormack, chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

Established by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the panel is studying factors affecting jail populations and developing recommendations for reducing incarceration rates, promote public safety and safeguard civil rights.

Members include judges, legislators, prosecutors, defense attorneys, law enforcement, county commissioners, and community corrections and victim advocates.

National experts will make presentations Friday, while public comments will be taken during the afternoon.